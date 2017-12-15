Haier Announces A 20,000 mAh 18W Power Bank With Two-Way Fast Charging

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Every year, we are seeing more pixels on smartphones displays, more powerful SoCs, and other elements which increases energy consumption. On the other hand, companies are struggling to make lithium batteries provide a sufficient battery life, especially on flagship devices. This is why power banks come in handy in order to keep our phones charged, especially when there aren’t any sockets around. Haier, the Chinese consumer electronics company, has just announced a new power bank which is one of the most innovative ones. It is an innovative white power bank which houses its cable, so you won’t have to carry it separately.

The new power bank by Haier is not so small (neither so big if we consider its capacity), but it offers a high capacity of 20,000 mAh and a power input / output of 18W. The new external battery has a micro USB input port, a USB Type-C bi-directional (it is an input and output port) and two USB Type-A output ports. It supports a two-way fast charging technology i.e. you can charge the power bank with fast charging technology as well.

The micro USB port supports 5V / 2A – 9V / 2A – 12V / 1.5A input standards, while the Type-C port supports 5V / 3A, 9V / 2A, 12V / 1.5A standards (input). Talking about the output USB-A and USB-C ports, they support 5V / 3A, 9V / 2A and 12V / 1.5A input types. The power bank is compatible with several fast charging technologies: among these, there are Apple 2.4A, USB DCP, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and 2.0, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charging, Huawei FCP. Unfortunately, we still do not have any info about the price of the new Haier power bank, neither about when it will be launched in the market or its availability. For all the details about its design and connectivity, you can check the photos above.

