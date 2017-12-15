Honor 7X vs Xiaomi Mi A1: Popular Mid-Range Phone Specs Comparison

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Finally, Xiaomi has released a phone dedicated to the international public with a stock Android version: the Mi A1. It is a midrange device, and seeing that it is a “Global” device, we think it is time to compare it with the latest international midrange phone by the most famous Chinese company in the world (at least in terms of sales): Honor 7X by Huawei. These are two devices, which can essentially replace costly flagships, offering great performance and camera quality at an affordable price tag. So, let’s see if its easy to pick one in the Honor 7X vs Xiaomi Mi A1 comparison.

Honor 7X vs Xiaomi Mi A1

Huawei Honor 7X Xiaomi Mi A1 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 156.5 x 75.3 x 7.6 mm, 165 grams 155.4 x 75.8 x 7.3 mm, 165 grams DISPLAY 5,93 inches, 1080 x 2160p (Full HD+), 407 ppi, 18:9 ratio, IPS LCD 5,5 inches, 1080 x 1920p (Full HD), 403 ppi, 16:9 ratio, LTPS IPS LCD PROCESSOR Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 659, octa-core 2.36 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, octa-core 2 GHz MEMORY 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD slot 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD slot SOFTWARE Android 7.0 Nougat, EMUI 5.1 Android 7.1.2 Nougat, Android One CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS CAMERA Dual 16 + 2 MP, 1/2.9″

8 MP front camera Dual 12 + 12 MP, f/2.2 + f/2.6, 2x optical zoom

5 MP front camera BATTERY 3340 mAh 3080 mAh ADDITIONAL FEATURES Hybrid Dual SIM slot Hybrid Dual SIM slot

The display can be defined as the main difference between these devices: on the first, we’ve got a 5.93-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution, while Xiaomi Mi A1 has a classic 5.5-inch panel with a Full HD resolution. Thanks to the 18:9 aspect ratio, Honor 7X has compact dimensions if we compare them with the display housed in the front panel, and it also has more pixels. In terms of performance, the Xiaomi Mi A1 should be better with ipower-efficientent Snapdragon 625 SoC and its 4 GB of RAM, which is the only configuration available. Note that Xiaomi Mi A1 has Android One installed, a very fast and bloatware-free operating system which will be supported directly by Google. Honor 7X will probably have more difficulties with its EMUI, and it will not receive as many updates as its opponent.

An aspect for which Honor 7X may result better is the battery life, as it offers a bigger battery with a capacity of 3340 mAh. But we still can not say it for sure, at least until there is a solid battery test. The camera should be better on Xiaomi Mi A1 as it is the main focus of the phone and it offers two 12 MP sensors with 2x optical zoom (that can deliver a high detail). It is not a flagship-level camera and it is far from the ones we saw on the Xiaomi Mi6 and Mi Note 3, but it pretty decent for its price range. Note that the selfie camera should be way better on the Honor 7X with its 13 MP resolution. Thanks to online street prices, actually it is not hard to find the Xiaomi Mi A1 at a price of just 170-180 euros (200-210 dollars), while Honor 7X can be purchased for 199 dollars in the USA in its base variant with just 3 GB of RAM, and for 299 euros in Europe. Even though it is not a borderless handset, I would pick Xiaomi Mi A1 for its software, its nice camera, and its affordable price

PRO and CONS: Honor 7X vs Xiaomi Mi A1

Honor 7X

PRO

Borderless display

Big battery

Beautiful design

Great selfie camera

CONS

Less affordable price than its opponent

Xiaomi Mi A1

PRO

Very nice dual camera

Good hardware side

Android One

Aggressive price

CONS