Again, Nubia Phone Renders With Unique Front Camera Appears

Recently, we came in contact with the renders and schematics of a bezel-less Nubia smartphone with some uniqueness in its design. Another render of the Nubia bezel-less phone has appeared online with the special highlight focused on the full-screen design and the unique selfie camera design.

The bezel-less Nubia smartphone render gives a close up shot of the front camera notch which is similar to that of the Essential phone. Apart from the notch, the upper aspect is completely bezel-less as well as the chin. The bottom edge has a very narrow bezel. At the rear, there is a dual camera setup aligned in a vertical direction with the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor sitting under the camera.

We don’t know how authentic the renders are but if at all Nubia is working on a full-screen phone just as the earlier leaked schematics and these renders are suggesting, then it may likely drop next year. There are rumours that the smartphone will be known as Nubia Z19 but that has also not been confirmed. The device is also expected to pack the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor which would find its way into flagship models in Q1 2018.

