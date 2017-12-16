Oppo R11S New Year Anniversary Edition Launched

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Oppo is following its trend to commemorate new year with a New Year Anniversary Edition smartphone. Just like it did with Oppo R9S last year, this time, the company has launched Oppo R11S New Year Anniversary Edition.

The Oppo R11S New Year Anniversary Edition comes in Red colour with a gold-coloured border surrounding the camera module at the back of the phone. Along with that, the company’s branding is also in gold colour.

Apart from those minor changes in the phone’s design, everything else, including specifications of the phone, remains same.

The smartphone features a 6.01-inch Full HD+ display with screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 660 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

As for the camera, the device comes with a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 20-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 16-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture. There is also a 20-megapixel front-facing camera sensor which comes with AI features that adds some new tricks, along with the AI Beauty mode which has 200 facial enhancements, scene detection, and portrait mode.

The OPPO R11s is fuelled by a 3,205mAh battery which also supports the company’s own VOOC fast charging technology. It comes with the new Color OS 3.2, which is based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system.

Recently, the company had launched 6GB RAM variant of the phone, which is priced at 3,599 Yuan (approx. $545) and is available in only one colour – Champagne Gold.

While the company has announced this new Oppo R11S New Year Anniversary Edition smartphone, the pricing and availability information has not been revealed yet. We expect the phone to go on sale by the end of this month, just in time to welcome the new year.