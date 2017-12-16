Check Out Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus Camera Samples Here

The camera department has never been a very strong point of Xiaomi phones, but with the latest devices launched by the Chinese giant, things are seeming to change. Look at the Mi Note 3 for example, which has been the first phone to enter the top 10 best camera phones by DxOMark. Now, thanks to our Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus Camera samples, you can check if the quality has improved even on the affordable phones, besides high-end and flagship ones.

On the rear side, for photography, Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus sports a single camera with a resolution of 12 MP and a f/2.2 aperture. It supports phase detection autofocus and HDR, and below the sensor, there is a dual LED dual-tone flash. It can record video at a max resolution of 1080p at 30 fps. The front camera has a 5 MP resolution and it can record videos in 1080p too. Photos shot in good light conditions show a pretty nice level of detail and also with a nice color accuracy. However, when it comes to low light conditions (indoor and at night), the level of noise increases in a noticeable way and there is a consistent loss of detail. Its not something that’s unacceptable for a phone on its price range, but we are definitely far from top camera phones.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus can shoot acceptable photos, but it is not a phone which is mainly focused on the camera. So if your main concern is the camera department, you’d better go for the Xiaomi Mi A1 which can be found at a similar price. Regarding other specs, the handset sports a near-borderless display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, a size of 5.99 inches, and a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor by Qualcomm, which can run at a max frequency of 2 GHz.

The SoC is paired with 3 or 4 GB of RAM depending on the variant that you choose to buy, and 32 or 64 GB of internal storage which you can expand with a micro SD. The battery has a capacity of 4000 mAh, which is way more than Xiaomi Mi A1 (3080 mAh). The body is entirely made of metal and it has been announced in four different hues: Gold, Rose Gold, Blue, and Black. In China, the device has been launched with a price tag of about 151 dollars for the base variant and 196 dollars for the 4 GB RAM version.

More Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus camera samples below: