Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus Hands On: Full Screen For Cheap!

A week ago, Xiaomi unveiled its first affordable phone with an 18:9 near-borderless display. The Xiaomi Redmi 5 was also announced alongside Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus. Someone might already think that the Plus version, due to its mid-end specs and its wide display, will replace the Redmi Note 5. In this article, you can find our first Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus Hands on pictures to see its design in a detailed way.

The screen is surely the biggest innovation of this phone if we compare it with its predecessor. While Redmi 4 Pro had a small 5-inch panel, this handset offers a huge 5.99-inch display (just like Xiaomi Mi Mix 2!) with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. Even though the display is big, the phone remains quite compact due to its narrow bezels which reminds me of LG G6 (dimensions: 158.8 x 75.45 x 8.05, weight: 179.5 grams). If you buy the Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus, you will have to say goodbye to capacitive keys outside the screen, while the front camera remains at the same place, alongside the front speaker for calls.

The body of Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus is entirely made of aluminum and it is not so different from the one of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, but the look and the ergonomics have been improved with more rounded borders. The rear side houses a single camera with a resolution of 12 MP which has a gold rim as you can see in the photos, but it is not gold-plated like the one of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2. Under the camera, you can find a dual LED, dual-tone flash, and a circular fingerprint reader just like other midrange Xiaomi phones. On the upper side, Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus has a 3.5 mm audio jack for headphones and an IR sensor to use it as a remote.

On the left side, there is a dual SIM tray: the phone sports a hybrid dual SIM slot, you can choose to use the second slot as an additional SIM slot or a micro SD slot to expand the internal storage. On the right side you can find the volume rocker and the power key, while on the lower part there is a micro USB port to charge the battery (yes… still micro), the mono speaker and the microphone. The Gold variant in the photos is not the only color option, there is also a Rose Gold variant, a Black, and a Blue one. Other specs include a Snapdragon 625 SoC, 3 or 4 GB of RAM, 32 or 64 GB of internal storage (depending on the variant) and a 4000 mAh battery. The listing price in China goes from 151 to 196 dollars.

More Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus hands on pictures below!