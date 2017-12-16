Samsung Launches Galaxy Note8 X 99AVANT Limited Edition for $1800

Samsung is not new to launching special edition variants of its phones. Its latest iteration is the Galaxy Note8 X 99AVANT. Just like the name hints, this version is limited to only 99 units.

Priced at KRW 1,991,000 (~$1,830/€1550), the Galaxy Note8 X 99AVANT Limited Edition is actually the 256GB Midnight Black Galaxy Note8 but with a specially designed case that has artist Han Sueng-Woo’s signature on the inside.

You also get a 69 x 45cm print of the tiger artwork that can be hanged in your home in addition to custom wallpapers and icons designed by the artist.

Is $1800 too much for this special edition Galaxy Note8? Not really but you are actually paying for the artwork.

The phone is not only limited to 99 units but is also limited to South Korea. If you are interested in getting a unit, head to the source link below and purchase a unit.

If you do not have $1800, you can enter to win one as Samsung is doing a giveaway. The competition runs from 15th to 31st of December, 2017. Winners will be announced on 5th of January, 2018.

