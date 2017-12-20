Xiaomi Redmi 5A Is Now Official In Indonesia, Priced Cheaper Than China

Xiaomi has announced its latest entry-level smartphone in Indonesia — the Xiaomi Redmi 5A. The smartphone was originally launched in China a couple of months ago and was recently launched in India with some customizations.

In Indonesia, the Xiaomi Redmi 5A has been priced at Rp 999.000, which roughly converts to $74 — cheaper than the phone’s price in China where it is available for 599 Yuan (approximately $96). It will go on sale from 27th December and will be available for purchase through Erajaya Retail Group as well as Xiaomi‘s official online store.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A comes with a metallic matte finish and will be available in three colour options — Elegant Gold, Dark Grey and Rose Gold.

The phone features a 5-inch HD display with a screen resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor, which is clocked at 1.4 GHz.

The Redmi 5A was launched in two variants — one with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage while the other model packs 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. However, in Indonesia, only the 2GB RAM model will be available. There is also a microSD card slot to further expand the storage capacity.

For photography, the Redmi 5A features a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies. The 5-element rear lens is equipped with features like LED flash, HDR, Panorama, phase detection auto-focus (PDAF) and Beauty Filter.

The device comes equipped with an IR blaster that can be used for controlling electronic devices such as air conditioner, TV or set-top box. The smartphone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat operating system based company’s own MIUI 9.

Connectivity options on the Dual SIM phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS and a microUSB2.0 port. The device is fuelled by a 3,000mAh battery that is rated to offer 8 days of standby time, 21 hours of music playback and 7 hours of video playback.

Read More: Xiaomi Mi A1 Special Edition Red Launched In India For Rs. 13,999

The company recently launched Lake Blue colour variant for the Xiaomi Redmi 5A in China, but the colour option has not been made available in any other region.