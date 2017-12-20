Android Oreo Beta Hits Mi MIX 2, Screenshot Leaked

Share +1 Share Shares 0

A few days ago, Xiaomi announced the Android Oreo beta program for the Mi MIX 2. Although interested participants have until December 24 to sign up for the program, it appears some folks are already running the beta version.

A screenshot showing a Mi MIX 2 running Android 8.0 Oreo surfaced online today, revealing that the beta update comes with MIUI 9 version 7.12.18. The security patch level is also that of November. Visually, it is said that it doesn’t look different from Android Nougat.

Xiaomi’s second flagship, the Mi 6 has already received a beta version of Android Oreo and while there are no visual changes too, it is reported that the multi-tasking menu has received a slight modification.

The features Android Oreo bring are mainly improvements which help increase battery life and speed by limiting background activity. Android Oreo also comes with features like picture-in-picture mode, Autofill, and a bunch of new emojis.

It is not yet known how soon the Mi MIX 2 will receive a stable version of Android Oreo but judging from Xiaomi’s past actions, it may not be available until the end of the first quarter or beginning of the second quarter next year.

