Android Oreo Beta Program Now Open To Nokia 6 Users

Owners of the Nokia 6 can now join Nokia’s Beta Labs program. This is HMD Global’s version of Google’s Android Beta Program which allows them to run beta versions of the OS, in this case Android 8.0 Oreo, before a stable update is pushed out.

Last week when HMD Global opened the program to Nokia 5 owners, its Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas, revealed that the Nokia 6 was next in line.

#Nokia6 is now joining the #AndroidOreo beta. Subscribe to #Nokiamobilebetalabs to get the update and help us to make the official release just right! https://t.co/91uhqstnnm pic.twitter.com/78C0ywtNfa — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) December 19, 2017

If you own the Nokia 6 and are interested in joining the Nokia Beta Labs, head to this page and sign up. You should be able to get the beta builds when done.

Nokia’s version of Android is pretty much close to Vanilla with a very few changes to the UI to make it distinct. However, the one sold in China is a little bit different from the global variant.

The Nokia 6 was the first Android smartphone released by HMD Global. It has a 5.5” FHD display, a Snapdragon 435 processor, and is available in 3GB and 4GB RAM variants. Battery capacity is 3000mAh with fast charging support.

The Nokia 6 will be getting a successor soon. It has already appeared on TENAA and ditches the 16:9 display of this year’s model for the trending 18:9 type. It is expected to be unveiled at MWC 2018.

(Source, Via)