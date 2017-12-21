Get Your Hands On The Blackview S8 4G Phablet For Just $156.99

Blackview was founded by serial entrepreneur Xu Ming a.k.a. David Xu, who believes top-notch technology doesn’t need to burn a hole in buyer’s pocket. In line with this, the popular handset maker launched the budget S8 4G Phablet sporting 4 cameras and a slew of other exciting featuring.

The bezel-less smartphone is currently up for grabs on GearBest at a discounted price of $156.99. This promo offering a considerable 14% off the Blackview S8 is slated to end in 5 days.

The device is available in three color options including Black, Blue, and Golden. But smartphone enthusiasts waiting to get their hands on the Blackview S8 should note that only a few pieces were left at the time of writing.

There were only 14 pieces of Black tinted, 57 pieces of the Golden-tinted and 113 pieces of Blue colored S8 were left.

Apart from the cell phone, you’d receive earphones, a power adapter, USB cable, screen protector, OTG cable, Manual (English), earphones adapter, phone holder and a TPU Case when you order the Blackview S8 via GearBest. You can take advantage of the promo by clicking on this link before it comes to an end.