Honor Smartphones Coming to Latin America Next Year

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has confirmed today that it will be entering the new market of Latin America next year. Through the press release, Honor has confirmed that the recently launched Honor 7X smartphone would be its first phone to debut in the new market.

Even though Honor brand belongs to Huawei Group, it exists as a separate entity. Its smartphones are not sold through carriers, but are exclusively made available through retailing partners. The company had recently introduced Honor 7X in the U.S. with a price tag of $199. It is also expected to release the Honor V10 phone in the U.S. with a pricing of $499.

Read More:The Enjoy 7S Is Another Huawei Full-Screen Phone With A Kirin 659 SoC & Dual Cameras

Hence, Latin America countries are also expected to receive the Honor V10 in 2018. However, there is no confirmation on the exact timeframe on the arrival of Honor phones in Latin America. Also, there is no confirmation on the pricing of these phones for the new market. Honor will be aiming its phones towards the younger generation by promoting features like video streaming, gaming, social media and longer battery performance.

The Honor 7X is a full screen design phone that houses a 5.93-inch display that supports a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The Kirin 659 chipset and 3 GB / 4 GB of RAM are the driving force of this phone. It includes 32 GB / 64 GB of native storage. It is running on Android 7.0 Nougat OS that is customized with EMUI 5.0. It includes a dual camera setup that includes 16-megapixel sensor and 2-megapixel sensor. It has a selfie camera of 8-megapixel. The phone is powered by 3,340mAh battery.

(source)