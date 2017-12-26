New Hisense Full-Screen Model Receives TENAA Certification

Hisense first released its maiden full-screen smartphone dubbed Hisense Hali in October this year and it was an instant hit. The renowned electronics maker is now set to unveil yet another full-screen model and that model has been certified by the Chinese telecoms regulatory agency (TENAA).

The Hisense model is listed on TENAA with the model number Hisense HLTE500T and it features a 5.99-inch IPS display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. This means the smartphone will utilize the 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone comes with a dimension of 158 x 75.12 x 7.5mm, weighing in at just 170g. The phone is also listed as coming in three cool colour options namely; Gray, Blue and Gold colours.

Other listed specifications of the Hisense HLTE500T include a dual camera setup at the rear which comprises a 12MP + 8MP dual rear cameras while at the front there is an 8MP shooter. The rear cameras are aligned in a horizontal direction. Furthermore, the Hisense model is powered by an unnamed Octa-core 2.2GHz processor and it features two memory variants. There is a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant while there is equally a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Both storages are expandable up to 128GB. Keeping the light on is a 3320mAH battery while the interface will be provided by Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS out of the box.

We don’t have any idea when the Hisense HLTE500T would be launched but it is expected to hit the stands in Q1 2017, likely in January.

(source)