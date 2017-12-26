Oukitel K6 Smartphone Is Now Up For Pre-Order On Banggood For Only $199.99

Share +1 Share Shares 0

As part of its Global First Presale, Oukitel is now offering its K6 smartphone for pre-order on Banggood for just $199.99. This is a considerable reduction from the device’s original asking price of $269.99.

Sporting a massive 6-inch FHD+ display, Oukitel K6 is backed by a robust 6300mAh battery and it uses Face ID technology to unlock the phone instantly. On the photography front, the phone comes with 21MP+8MP rear-mounted cameras, and 13MP and 8MP camera with 3 LED flashlights in the front.

The estimated shipping time is between 7 to 20 business days. It’s worth noting that when you pre-order this phone via Banggood, you earn 199 Banggood points that can be redeemed later. There were 286 pre-orders available on the site at the time of writing.

There are two color options for Oukitel K6, including Black and Blue, that are currently up for pre-order on Banggood. You must bear in mind that coupons don’t apply to this handset or any other item with “PROMO” or “VIP” tag on the site.



The Oukitel K6 packs a MediaTek MT6763 Octa Core 2.0GHz processor with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory, under the hood. It runs on Android 7.1 and has NFC technology. Click on this link to pre-order the Oukitel K6 smartphone for only US$199.99 before the promo comes to an end.