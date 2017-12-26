Get A Massive 25% Off The Original Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum 1st Generation On GearBest

The Original Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum 1st Generation has made an appearance on GearBest. With a massive 25% off the first generation model, you can now buy the device for just $299.99 before the promo comes to an end.

The second generation of the model is only available in China Warehouse for $518.99, which is a considerable 23% discount from the device’s original asking price. The second-generation International version EU plug white version, on the other hand, is available for $599.99 on GearBest.

Backed by a robust LDS Bumper SLAM 2000Pa Suction 5200mAh battery, the Original Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum 1st Generation is available in two color options including Rose Gold and White, but only 22 pieces were left at the time of writing.

While checking out, you can apply promotion code ‘XMIVCHK’ to buy the item for just $269.99. You can head straight to this link to take advantage of the discount.