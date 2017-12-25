OPPO A75 & A75s Launched: 6-Inch Full-screen Display, 20MP Selfie Camera & More

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has wrapped up what is definitely a very successful year with the launch of two new models with a near-bezel-less design in Taiwan. The smartphones dubbed OPPO A75 and A75s both come with a full-screen design and have almost similar specifications. The only difference between both models is in the amount of storage available. Let’s take a look at the specifications.

Specifications- OPPO A75 & OPPO A75s

Both the OPPO A75 and A75s sport a 6-inch Full-screen display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The models are powered by the MediaTek Helio P23 (MT6763T) chipset. The processor is backed by 4GB of RAM on both smartphones while the A75 packs a 32GB internal storage. On the other hand, the OPPO A75s packs a 64GB native storage.

As far as the camera goes, the OPPO A75 and A75s pack a 16MP rear camera while at the front is a massive 20MP front camera. The front camera comes with AI face recognition which compliments the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for unlocking the smartphone. In addition, the A75 and A75s measure 156.5 x 76 x 7.5mm, weighing in at 152g. The phone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat-based Color OS 3.0 and keeping the light on is a 3,200mAh battery. The phone also comes with connectivity features such as WiFi 2.4/5GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS support, Bluetooth 4.2 and OTG function.

Pricing & Availability

The OPPO A75 and A75s are both available in Black and Gold colours. As for the prices, the A75 carries a price tag of NTD 10,990 ($365) while the A75s is priced at NTD 11,990 ($400). Both models are already available to buy from OPPO’s Taiwan online store. There is no indication as to when the models will be available in other regions.