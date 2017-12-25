blackview promotion

OPPO A75 & A75s Launched: 6-Inch Full-screen Display, 20MP Selfie Camera & More

NewsOPPO

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has wrapped up what is definitely a very successful year with the launch of two new models with a near-bezel-less design in Taiwan. The smartphones dubbed OPPO A75 and A75s both come with a full-screen design and have almost similar specifications. The only difference between both models is in the amount of storage available. Let’s take a look at the specifications.OPPO A75

Specifications- OPPO A75 & OPPO A75s

Both the OPPO A75 and A75s sport a 6-inch Full-screen display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The models are powered by the MediaTek Helio P23 (MT6763T) chipset. The processor is backed by 4GB of RAM on both smartphones while the A75 packs a 32GB internal storage. On the other hand, the OPPO A75s packs a 64GB native storage.OPPO A75s

As far as the camera goes, the OPPO A75 and A75s pack a 16MP rear camera while at the front is a massive 20MP front camera. The front camera comes with AI face recognition which compliments the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for unlocking the smartphone. In addition, the A75 and A75s measure 156.5 x 76 x 7.5mm, weighing in at 152g. The phone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat-based Color OS 3.0 and keeping the light on is a 3,200mAh battery. The phone also comes with connectivity features such as WiFi 2.4/5GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS support, Bluetooth 4.2 and OTG function.OPPO A75

Pricing & Availability

The OPPO A75 and A75s are both available in Black and Gold colours. As for the prices, the A75 carries a price tag of NTD 10,990 ($365) while the A75s is priced at NTD 11,990 ($400). Both models are already available to buy from OPPO’s Taiwan online store. There is no indication as to when the models will be available in other regions.OPPO A75OPPO A75OPPO A75OPPO A75

