Exclusive Images of Samsung Galaxy S9+ Enclosed in Colorful Cases Highlight Dual Rear Cameras

It is already a tradition that the few months leading up to the launch of flagship phones from manufacturers such as Samsung and Apple are usually filled with endless leaks. Today we have gotten our hands on exclusive pictures of the upcoming Galaxy S9+ wrapped up in a bunch of colorful cases.

The Galaxy S9+ is the bigger sibling of the Galaxy S9. However, unlike this year’s Galaxy S8+ which mainly differs from its smaller sibling with respect to screen size and battery capacity, the Galaxy S9+ is much more different.

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ will come with dual rear cameras like the Galaxy Note8 albeit in a vertical arrangement while the smaller Galaxy S9 will make do with a single rear camera.

The cameras are flanked on the right by the LED flash and heart rate monitor, and below by the fingerprint scanner. The re-positioning of the fingerprint scanner is one of the changes users will appreciate most as there were complaints about that of this year’s flagships.

With the new design, your index finger will naturally rest on the scanner and you won’t have to deal with smudges on the lens of the camera like in the case of the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

The front of the phone doesn’t reveal much. All we can make out is the infinity display which will keep its 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The bezels are smaller but we are sure the top is home to a plethora of sensors.

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 mobile platform in some markets and the Exynos 9810 in others. Launch is rumored to be in Barcelona during MWC 2018.