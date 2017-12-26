Xiaomi Has Sold Over 10 Million IoT Smart Home Products Globally

Xiaomi continues to make progress on all fronts as the tech giant has been revealed to have surpassed 10 million shipments for its IoT devices. This is coming barely three years after the company nick-named “China’s Apple” committed to the production of IoT devices in order to create a connected smart home.

The tech giant announced on Christmas day that it had achieved the milestone earlier this month. The record shipments also show that Xiaomi’s diversification strategy was working as planned. Presently, Xiaomi’s IoT gadgets include products like the Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Mi Smart Speaker, Mi Home Thermometer, smart body scale, home security kit and several others. Most of the IoT gadgets are manufactured under Xiaomi’s MIJIA crowdfunding platform like the Aqara smart home products.

Related: Xiaomi And Baidu Partners To Work Together On IoT And Artificial Intelligence

Majority of the smart home IoT gadgets are sold exclusively in China but most of them can be bought outside China via third-party e-retailers like Banggood, GearBest, LightInTheBox and several others. Xiaomi doesn’t ship the product directly but of late, the company has made available some of its IoT gadgets in India where Xiaomi has continued to soar and is currently close to surpassing Samsung as the largest local smartphone vendor, according to recent estimates. As Xiaomi’s connected smart home products continue to gather momentum, the tech giant is expected to expand its Internet-enabled home products to more markets around the world.

(via)