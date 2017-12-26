Sharp FS8015 Gets Spotted on TENAA Along with Entire Specifications

Earlier in this week, the Sharp FS8018 phone with a notch for the selfie camera at the top edge of the phone was spotted on the website of TENAA, the telecom regulatory body from China. Another upcoming phone from the company with a model number of Sharp FS8015 has been found listed on TENAA.

The images of Sharp FS8015 on TENAA reveals that it will be arriving with a full screen design and a vertically stacked dual rear cameras. The back panel of the phone also features a fingerprint reader. Coming to the specs of the phone, it features a 5.99-inch screen that offers an aspect ratio of 18:9 as it supports a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels.

Since the Sharp FS8015 is powered by an octa-core processor that clocks at 2.2 GHz, it seems that the handset will either feature Snapdragon 630 or Snapdragon 660 chipset. The 4 GB RAM variant of the phone will be featuring 64 GB of storage whereas the 6 GB RAM model will be housing a native storage of 128 GB.

The rear side of the Sharp FS8015 will be equipped with a dual camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor. It has a selfie shooter of 16-megapixel. It is preinstalled with Android Nougat OS and will come fueled with a 3,100mAh battery. The TENAA listing states that the Sharp FS8015 will only arrive in one color choice of Black.

As of this writing, there is no information on the launch date of the phone. However, it appears that the Japanese tech giant will unleash the Sharp FS8018 and FS8015 phones soon in China..

