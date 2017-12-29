Meizu’s Li Nan Reveals Some Details Of The Next-Gen Meizu X & Its Likely Price

Meizu’s Blue Charm division is known for top-grade midrange models that could compete for space with flagship models on their design. One of such flagship-looking midrange smartphone is the Meizu X. The Chinese company launched the Meizu X around November last year packing an impressive design, Helio P20 chip and 2.5D curved glass among other features. The tech giant should have launched a successor to the well-received smartphone but that didn’t happen up till now.

It is almost certain that we wouldn’t be seeing a successor to the Meizu X this year anymore. However, Meizu’s VP Li Nan may have revealed some details of the second-gen model that would take over from the X. We still don’t know the name of the model but previous leaks had identified it as the Meizu X2. Li Nan is credited to have hinted in a live broadcast that the next generation Meizu X is a flagship model and no longer a midrange phone. He also hinted that there would be a substantial upgrade in the specs and that would take the price up to around 2,499 Yuan. This would place the next-gen Meizu X way higher than its predecessor that started at 1,699 Yuan for the lower model and 1,999 Yuan for the topmost model.

The Meizu VP did not disclose specific details of the Meizu X2’s specifications but the smartphone is expected to keep up with the current full-screen trend. We also expect the device to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor since MediaTek has stopped developing flagship chips. No word yet as to when the device will be launched but we expect it to drop in the first quarter of 2018.

