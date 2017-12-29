Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2 Up For Pre-Order On Banggood For Just US$ 18.99

The compact Xiaomi 10000mAh Power Bank 2 is a powerhouse that you can effortlessly carry everywhere you go. It offers high-speed charging and makes sure that your device survives your longest and busiest days.

We’ve got good news for ardent travelers who are always worried whether or not their devices will make it through their hectic days since they are constantly on the go. The Original Xiaomi 10000mAh Power Bank 2 is currently up for pre-order on Banggood for just $18.99.

You can choose between Navy and Silver color options while pre-ordering Xiaomi 10000mAh Power Bank 2, which carries an asking price of $22.99 without the 17% discount offered by Banggood.

Housed in an aluminum alloy body, the Mi Power Bank 2 sports a round-edge design and has LED indicator lights that show the power status. The device support charging and discharging at the same time.

Bearing a mammoth capacity of 10000mAh 3.7V (37Wh), the Mi Power Bank 2 sports an awe-inspiring design, paired with an ultra slim body. Moreover, it has built-in multiple protections and comes with Quick Charge 3.0.

