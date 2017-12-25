New Leaks Of Meizu Full Screen Phones M6S and M15 Plus Surface Online (Images and Specs)

Meizu has two full-screen phones in the works. One will be launched by its sub-brand mBlu and is currently called the Meizu M6S while the other is the Meizu 15 Plus which is its anniversary flagship. Fresh images and details of both devices have leaked online today.

Meizu M6S/mBlu S Full Screen Phone

This will be the first Meizu full-screen phone and is rumored to arrive in January. The phone has been spotted at the ministry of information with model number M712C, M712M, and M712Q. The three variants represent the various models available for China’s three network operators – China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom.

The model number is also proof this is the successor to the Meizu M6 released back in September. The M6’s model number is M711 and also comes in the C, Q, and M variants as above.

Some of the specs of the M712Q were revealed but they should apply to all three models. The phone measures 152 x 72.54 x 8.0 mm and has a 5.7” display. The dimensions translate into a display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

The Meizu M712Q (M6S) will also come with a 2930mAh battery which is slightly smaller than the 3070mAh battery of the M6.

Another set of live images of the phone have also surfaced online confirming that the phone will not keep its familiar mBack button. One of the image shows a black variant of the M6S with reduced bezels at the top and bottom.

The mBack button is missing but there is no picture of the rear. However, the second picture which shows a gold variant of the phone gives us a closer look at the power button which is said to now double as the fingerprint scanner.

In a video leaked online last week, we saw that the Meizu M6S doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner on the rear and in front beneath the display. The biometric scanner has now been buried underneath the power button on the right side of the phone.

The Meizu M6S/mBlu S (M712x) is expected to be priced at about ¥1000 (~$152) just like its rival, the Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus. It is rumored to be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 7872 processor and will will come in 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB variants.

Meizu 15 Plus

The Meizu 15 Plus is a special edition flagship phone that will be launched to mark Meizu’s 15th anniversary. It will launch after the M6S and also feature a full-screen display. However, Meizu will be keeping the mBack button in its usual position based on the previous leaks as well as these new ones.

The new images are of the gray variant of the phone. Even though the bezels are black, we can still see the mBack button sitting on the lower bezel in two of the images.

The third image shows the rear of the phone. There are two cameras stacked vertically and positioned in the middle just like we saw in a leak a few weeks ago. Below the sensors is a ring flash like that of the Meizu Pro 6.

The back of the phone is made of metal. There are antenna lines at the top and bottom and Meizu’s logo in the middle.

The Meizu 15 Plus is rumored to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor. Its sibling, the Meizu 15, which we hasn’t made a public appearance yet is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 660. Both phones are expected to arrive in March 2018.

