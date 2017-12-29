blackview promotion

Xiaomi Mi Laser Projector $500 Off Discount On GearBest

DealsNews

by Vinay Patel ago 12

Share28
+1
Share1
Shares 29

xiaomi laser projector

Deemed as “the world’s first truly cinema-level laser projector TV” by Xiaomi, the Mi Ultra Short 5000 ANSI Lumens Laser Projector can project up to a maximum of 150-inches. It features a built-in Mi TV and boasts a custom DLP solution developed by American technology company, Texas Instruments.

xiaomi laser projector

You can now buy the Xiaomi-branded projector on GearBest for a flash sale price of $1959. Those who have been waiting with bated breath to get their hands on the device should note that only 17 pieces were left at the time of writing.

The promo will come to an end on Saturday, December 23. The Mi Ultra Short 5000 ANSI Lumens Laser Projector is slated to dispatch from December 23 to January 4.

Furthermore, you can apply promotion code ‘XMLPSK‘ at the time of checking out and buy it for just $1549.99. Click here to get a 25% off the Mi Ultra Short 5000 ANSI Lumens Laser Projector.

Update: I’m sorry, the code ‘XMLPSK‘ only for Korean, but this code ‘XMLPP‘ for world’s buyer, the price is $1839.

Buy Xiaomi Mi Laser Projector For Just $1549 On GearBest
Buy Chuwi CoreBook

Related posts

  • Krzysztof Krasiński

    Nice coupon… It is a pity that it does not work for shipping to Poland

    • Fdotnet

      Nor Germany 🙁

    • I thin Gearbest provide worldwide shipping

      • Krzysztof Krasiński

        shipiing yes, but “The Code cannot be used for Orders to xxxxxxx ” – It is a pity that there is no information for which countries this code applies

        • I’m sorry for this mistake, I will check with Gearbest what’s problem on this coupon code. I’m sorry.

  • jimberkas

    code says it doesn’t work in the US either.

    • This ‘XMLPP‘ for world’s buyer, the price is $1839.

  • inkflow

    Only @ Gearbest: a reverse coupon which raises the price from $1959 to $2602.86.

    SHIPPING WORLDWIDE!!!

    • This code ‘XMLPP‘ for world’s buyer

  • Sansa

    2000$? Ouchie! Really that good?

    • This code ‘XMLPP‘ for world’s buyer, the price is $1839.

  • Thomas

    It shouldn’t just be 500$ off, it should instead just cost 500$ (which still wouldn’t be cheap but a fair price for the product)

29 Shares
Share28
Tweet
+1
Share1