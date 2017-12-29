Here is the List of Rumored Snapdragon 845 Smartphones Arriving in 2018

The Snapdragon 845 mobile platform was officially unveiled by Qualcomm earlier in this month. It is the second-generation 10nm chipset that has arrived as a successor for Snapdragon 835. It is expected to several flagship phones in 2018. A leaked image showing the list of rumored phones that will be powered by Snapdragon 845 has appeared on Weibo. The leak also reveals the expected announcement timelines for those phones.

The above image shows that Samsung will be debuting the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in February. Even though the rumor mill has not revealed much information on the upcoming LG G7, the leaked photo states that the LG G7 and G7+ will be released in the same month. This shows that the LG G-series phone for 2018 won’t be coming with a non-flagship chipset.

In April, Xiaomi Mi 7 is speculated to debut as China’s first Snapdragon 845 powered smartphone. Just as the HTC U11 had debuted in May this year, its successor – the HTC U12 is speculated to debut in the same month in 2018.

In June, the OnePlus 6, ZTE Nubia Z18 and Sony Xperia XZ Pro-A smartphones are expected to arrive in the market. It appears that the Sony’s flagship may get unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in February, but it will be hitting the market later in June. The Nokia 10 flagship is likely to get announced in August.

The month of September will see biggies like Samsung Galaxy Note 9, LG V40 and Xiaomi Mi MIX 3. The Google Pixel 3, Pixel XL, ZTE Nubia Z18S, Sony Xperia XZ2 and HTC U12+ are rumored to debut in October. Motorola is speculated to debut the Moto Z 2019 flagship phone in November. Lastly, the OnePlus 6T and Samsung W2019 flip phone are rumored to release in December.

The list does not contain any information for the successor phones for Essential Phone and Razer Phone. Apart from the Motorola flagship that is speculated to arrive late and the HTC’s second flagship that is rumored to launch a bit early, most of the phones mentioned in the leak are arriving at the same time as their predecessors did this year However, we advise our readers to digest the report with a pinch of salt.

