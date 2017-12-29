Gionee S11 Featuring Four Cameras To Launch In India In January 2018

Gionee S11, which features four cameras — two at the back and two on the front, is reportedly all set to launch in India. According to the report, the Gionee S11 will launch in India in January 2018. The phone was originally launched in China last month, along with a few other models.

While the exact date for the device’s launch in India remains unknown, a report suggests that the phone’s launch could be pushed towards the end of the month in January because of logistics-related delays. In India, the smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs. 20,000, which roughly converts to $313.

The Gionee S11 comes in a glass-clad body, which is 3D but curved on all four sides. The glass has a reflective finish, similar to what we saw on HTC U11. The phone sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P23 processor along with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There is an option to expand the storage capacity of the device up to 128GB, using a microSD card.

One of the major highlights of the phone is that it bears four cameras — two at the back and two on the front side. The phone features a 16-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor on the front, while there’s a dual camera setup consisting 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel lenses at the back.

The device runs Amigo OS 5.0 which is still based on Android Nougat operating system but comes with a bunch of new features. The phone is fuelled by a 3,410mAh battery, which should be enough to provide power for the entire day on single charge.

Earlier this week, Gionee launched Gionee S10 Lite in the Indian market. The phone, which is priced at Rs. 15,999, features a 5.2-inch HD display and packs Snapdragon 427 processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It features a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Running Amigo OS 4.0, the device is powered by a 3,100mAh battery.

