Gionee S10 Lite With 4GB RAM Launched In India At A Price Of Rs. 15,999

Gionee has launched a new budget smartphone in the Indian market, dubbed as Gionee S10 Lite. The phone is a watered-down variant of the Gionee S10 which was launched in China earlier this year in May.

The phone is priced at Rs. 15,999 (approximately $250) and will be available for purchase from today, i.e. 23rd December, through offline stores. The phone will be available in two colour options — Gold and Black.

Along with the purchase of this device, the company is also offering two Paytm Cashback Voucher Codes worth Rs. 250 each, which are applicable for purchases worth Rs. 350 or more on Paytm Mall.

Further, the users will also receive additional 5GB free data per month for a period of 10 months from Reliance Jio. Reliance has extended this offer for new as well as existing subscribers, on recharges of Rs. 309 or above.

The Gionee S10 Lite phone features a 5.2-inch HD display with a screen resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor, along with 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

There is a microSD card slot, which allows users to expand the storage capacity of the device to 128GB. The phone features a 13-megapixel rear camera with auto-focus, LED flash with f/2.0 aperture. The device packs a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies even in low light conditions.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE capability, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, a micro USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, along with FM radio support.

The phone runs Amigo 4.0 based on Android 7.1 Nougat operating system. The Gionee S10 Lite enables WhatsApp Clone — a feature that enables 3 accounts of the instant messaging application to run simultaneously. The device is fuelled by a 3,100mAh battery, which should be enough to provide a day of usage on a single charge.