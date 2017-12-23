Moto X4 Android One Edition Starts Receiving Android Oreo Update

Motorola’s Moto X4 has reportedly started receiving the latest Android 8.0 Oreo over-the-air (OTA) update in the US. Earlier, the Lenovo-owned company had promised to roll out the Android Oreo for the Moto X4 Android One edition by the end of this year.

The update, which carries the build number OPW27.1, comes with some new features as well as the latest Android security patch version. If you are using Moto X4 Android One edition, you should have received a notification to download and install the update. If you haven’t received the update notification, check it manually by going to About phone and then check System updates.

To remind you of the specifications, the phone features a 5.2-inch Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels with a layer of Gorilla Glass on top for added protection. The phone is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor.

The device packs 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage along with a microSD card slot which allows users to further expand the storage capacity up to 256GB. The phone comes with a dual camera setup at the back, featuring a 12-megapixel lens and an 8-megapixel lens. There is a front-facing camera of 16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash.

The phone comes with an IP68 certification, making it water and dust resistant. It runs Android Nougat operating system out-of-the-box and also supports Amazon’s personal assistant Alexa. The phone is fuelled by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery.

The Moto X4 Android One edition was unveiled for Google’s Project Fi in the US for a price of $399. Notably, it is the first non-Google phone to join Project-Fi network, which was previously exclusive to the Pixel and Nexus devices.

At the time of the launch, the company promised that the Moto X4 Android One edition will be “among the first to receive the Android P update.”