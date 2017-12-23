OPPO A85 Crops Up On TENAA, 18:9 Display With Mid-Range Specs

Everyone is obsessed with 18:9 displays this year and lately, companies are releasing smartphones with this unique aspect ratio for as cheap as $150. After Xiaomi and Huawei released the Redmi 5 / Redmi 5 Plus and Huawei Enjoy 7S smartphones, it looks like OPPO is cooking something similar to these devices. A new smartphone, going by the model number OPPO A83 has just cropped up on TENAA, revealing a mid-ranger with a high screen to body ratio. However, considering OPPO’s premium pricing standard, expect it to retail above $200-$250.

The certification website reveals a 5.7-inch LCD HD+ 1440 x 720p display with an octa-core 2.5GHz processor and 4GB of RAM. There’s 32GB of ROM on board along with a MicroSD card slot which takes cards up to 256GB. As for the camera, the phone features a 13MP rear shooter and an 8MP front-facing shooter. There’s Android 7.1.1 on board with ColorOS on top. Finally, there’s an average 3090mAh battery inside.

As you can see, the specs are quite similar to the OPPO A83 which was certified earlier in December. This is just a slightly better version with 4GB of RAM on board. The processor should be Helio P23, the same one used on the OPPO A79 model that was released back in November.

Since the phone has passed through TENAA, expect a launch sometime soon.

(Source)