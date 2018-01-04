Honor View10 Launched In India For Rs. 29,990, First Sale On 8th January

Share +1 Share Shares 0

Huawei had earlier revealed that the Honor View10 will be available for purchase in India from 8th January. Today, the China-based company has officially launched the device in the Indian market, at a price of Rs. 29,990 (approximately $473).

As stated earlier, the phone will go on sale for the first time in the Indian market on 8th January, exclusively through online retailer Amazon India. The registrations for the first sale are already open and have been live for over a week. The Honor View10 will be available in two colour options — Navy Blue and Midnight Black.

The Honor View10 features a 5.99-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD FullView display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels, 18:9 aspect ratio and 403ppi pixel density. The device runs on company’s own HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor, with four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.36GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz.

The processor is coupled with NPU (Neural Processing Unit) for AI-based tasks, 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The storage capacity of the device can be further expanded up to 256GB, thanks to the microSD card slot.

Coming to the camera department, the phone comes with a dual camera setup on the rear side, featuring a 16-megapixel RGB sensor and a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor, complete with f/1.8 aperture, phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and Dual-LED flash. On the front, the device features a 13-megapixel camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on the Honor View10 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C (2.0), and 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone features a Facial Unlock technology that can also be used to support payment-level authentication. As per the company, it can unlock the device in just 400ms.

The phone, which is running Android Oreo-based company’s own EMUI 8.0, is powered by a 3,750mAh battery. The company claims that the battery can provide up to 23 hours talk-time on 3G, and 22 days of standby time. It also comes with 5V/4.5A fast charging support.