Meizu M6s Appears on AnTuTu As Meizu mblu S6

Meizu confirmed earlier today that the M6s will be its next phone with a scheduled January 17 launch. With nearly two weeks before its arrival, the phone has made an appearance on AnTuTu.

Benchmarked as the Meizu mblu S6, the phone does have an 18:9 aspect ratio judging from its 1440 x 720 resolution. It also has 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and runs Android 7.0 Nougat.

AnTuTu also reveals that the mblu S6 (Meizu M6s) is powered by a 6-core chip with a Mali-G71 GPU. According to rumors floating round, this is the 14nm Exynos 7872. The chipset has still not been officially unveiled.

Earlier leaks already revealed that the Meizu phone will have a 5.7” display. Now that we know the resolution is HD+, its 2930mAh battery sure doesn’t feel small.

The M6s will be Meizu’s first full-screen phone, launching ahead of the Meizu 15 Plus flagship. It will be the first to ditch the mBack button since its introduction, and also the first Meizu device with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

