OnePlus 5T Lava Red Variant Could Launch In India Earlier Than Expected

Earlier this week, we reported that OnePlus could launch the Lava Red colour variant of its flagship smartphone OnePlus 5T in India on 26th January. However, there is a new report which suggests that the company could launch the device earlier than expected.

According to the report on Techook, the phone could launch on 23rd January to avoid the national holiday clutter. However, do note that the launch date is just a speculation and there has been no confirmation from the company.

To recap, the Lava Red colour variant was first launched in China and is currently exclusive to the company’s home country. Later, the company introduced Star Wars Limited Edition model of OnePlus 5T, which is available globally.

The OnePlus 5T, which is a successor of OnePlus 5, was launched in November last year in only one colour — Midnight Black. All the other variant — Lava Red and Star Wars Limited Edition, comes with same specifications as the standard model.

The OnePlus 5T flaunts a 6-inch Optic AMOLED FHD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and is fuelled by a 3,300mAh battery that supports the company’s own Dash Charge — a fast charging technology.

The phone is running Android 7.1.1 Nougat flavoured Oxygen OS 4.7. The OnePlus 5T comes with a rear-mounted dual camera system that features a 16-megapixel camera sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 20-megapixel sensor having the same f/1.7 aperture. There is a 16MP IMX 371 camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

As the recently introduced OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition device is priced same as the standard edition, the pricing of the upcoming Lava Red colour variant is also expected to remain unchanged.

Read More: OnePlus Cancels Android Oreo Based Oxygen OS 5.0 Update For OnePlus 5

OnePlus has also officially announced the Sandstone White edition of its flagship smartphone. As we earlier reported, the Sandstone White variant shares a similar look to the Star Wars limited edition variant sans the Star Wars logo.

As of now, it will only be available in 8GB RAM model. The phone will go on sale from Tuesday, i.e. 9th January, with price starting at $499 in the US; CA$659 in Canada; £449 in the UK; and €499 in the rest of Europe.

(Source)