360 N6 Pro Will Get Bright Silver Colour Model, Renders Revealed

After confirming that the 360 N6 will get the Blue colour variant, 360 Mobiles is now all set to launch a new colour model of 360 N6 Pro.

The company has released renders of the upcoming Silver colour model of the 360 N6 Pro. In the post, the company says that they have tweaked the colour hue for over a month before finalizing.

While the company has confirmed that the Bright Silver colour model of the device will be launched, it has not provided any information regarding its availability. However, we are expecting it to get released soon.

The 360 N6 Pro was launched about a month ago, targeting the mid-range market. It comes in a metal body with a non-conductive vacuum (NCVM) coating which gives it a smooth and highly reflective finish.

It features a 5.99-inch display with a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels, 2.5D glass and the popular 18:9 aspect ratio. The bezels surrounding the display are minimal, resulting in a phone with an 84.5% screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. It comes in three models based on RAM and ROM configurations. The base version has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage; another model comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage while the high-end version comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

All three models support microSD card for further expanding the storage capacity. The phone has dual camera setup at the back, featuring a 16MP primary camera paired with a 2MP secondary sensor for capturing the depth of field information. There is also an 8MP sensor with a f/2.2 aperture on the front side.

Read More: Counterpoint Posts Q3 2017 Market Stats For All Regions; Xiaomi Is Fastest Growing Brand!

There is a fingerprint sensor just below the camera module. The phone runs Android 7.1 Nougat operating system based company’s own UI. It is fuelled by a 4,050mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 3.0 technology. According to the company, the battery should last up to two days on a single charge.