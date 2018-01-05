Buy LeEco Le Max 2 For Just $149.98 On Lightinthebox

LeEco Le Max 2 garnered huge popularity among smartphone enthusiasts after hitting the store shelves back in May 2016. The Dual-SIM smartphone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and is powered by Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 820 processor.

While LeEco Le Max 2 comes bearing a steep price tag of $671.13, Lightinthebox is currently offering a massive 78% discount on the smartphone’s original asking price. In other words, you can now get your hands on the 4G smartphone for just $149.98. As if that weren’t enough, you also earn additional 1% cash rewards in this order. In terms of specs, the handset packs 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal memory and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the photography front, the LeEco Le Max 2 smartphone sports a 21MP primary camera with (f/2.0, 1/2.4″) OIS, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED dual-tone flash and an 8MP front shooter for the selfie addicts. LeEco Le Max 2 is available in Rose color option.

Click here to take advantage of the discount and buy LeEco Le Max 2 for only $149.98.