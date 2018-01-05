Vernee Thor E Is Up For Grabs For Just $90.99 On GearBest

Vernee Thor E 4G smartphone sports a 5-inch display with a screen resolution of 720×1280 pixels and it packs Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 processor, 3GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage, under the hood. As part of its latest promo, GearBest is currently offering a massive 28% discount on this robust handset.

You can now buy Vernee Thor E 4G smartphone by shelling out just $98.99 on GearBest. The handset is available in black and gray color versions.

It is imperative for those interested in getting their hands on Vernee Thor E smartphone at this discounted price to bear in mind that only 93 pieces of the black version and 83 pieces of the gray version were left at the time of writing. Once ordered, the smartphone ships between January 8-January 10 as stated on the website.



The Thor E mobile is backed by a massive 5020mAh battery, which comes with an Endurance Mode and features 9V2A quick charging. Moreover, the 8.2mm thin handset runs on Android 7.0.

On the photography front, the Thor E smartphone sports a 5MP front snapper and a 13MP rear-mounted camera and both come with f/24 aperture. The device’s built-in beautification algorithm and ability to capture photos even in the low light environment makes Vernee Thor E an ideal smartphone for photography enthusiasts.

You can head straight to this link to buy Vernee Thor E smartphone on GearBest and take advantage of the promo before it comes to an end in 3 days. You can use coupon code ‘HNYear062’ at the time of checking out and buy the smartphone for only $90.99.