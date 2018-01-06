Energizer Power Max P600S: Packs 18:9 Display, Helio P25 & 4500mAh Battery

The Energizer brand is best known for its batteries and its famous bunny mascot. But batteries are not the only thing the brand has its hands in. There are a number of other products such as flash drives, memory cards, surge protectors, feature phones and even smartphones released under the brand. The Energizer Power Max 600S is its latest smartphone and it packs a number of interesting features.

The Power Max P600S has a 5.99” 1080 x 2160 display. It is powered by the Helio P25 processor and comes in two memory/storage variants based on the color of the phone. The black unit has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and the blue variant has 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

In keeping with the modern trend, the Energizer Power Max P600S comes with dual rear cameras. They are positioned in the top left corner with a 13MP+5MP configuration. There is also a fingerprint scanner gracing the carbon fiber back of the phone. For selfies, there is an 8MP camera

Since this new phone belongs to its Power Max series, the battery is one of its selling points. Under the carbon fiber back is a 4500mAh battery with support for fast charge via USB-C. That big battery does affect the thickness of the phone which comes in at 9.8mm.

The Power Max P600S also has dual SIM support, Bluetooth 4.1, and runs Android Nougat out of the box. There is no mention of an update to Oreo, so don’t get your hopes high.

Energizer hasn’t revealed a price yet but it is expected to go on sale mid-January.

