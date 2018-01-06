Hisense P9 Rugged Phone With 6000mAh Battery, AMOLED Display & Dual Rear Cameras Seen On TENAA

For those who do not fancy the new 18:9 display trend, you may want to look out for the Hisense P9. Unlike its yet-to-be-announced sibling which comes with an 18:9 display and a shiny body, the P9 is a rugged smartphone. It also packs some really powerful specs according to its TENAA listing.

The Hisense P9 like most other rugged phones, has an octagonal shape with a steel frame and visible screws on the sides. This design in addition to the rubberized edges helps the phone survive drops and absorb shocks. The phone has its volume rocker and power button on the left and an orange button on the right which we presume is a dedicated camera button.

The display of the P9 is a 5.5” AMOLED screen with a 1080p resolution. It is powered by a 1.95GHz octa-core processor and comes with 6GB of RAM. Hisense will offer the phone in 64GB and 128GB variants. There is also support for storage expansion (128GB max).

Just because it is a rugged phone doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be able to have some fun with it. The Hisense P9 comes with dual 12MP rear cameras and a 16MP front facing camera.

If you are going to put those cameras to good use, you’ll definitely need a strong battery too. The Hisense P9 covers that by packing a massive 6000mAh battery. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The only let down is that the phone runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat but that isn’t so bad as there are lots of phones in the market still running Nougat.

The Hisense P9 measures 167 x 80.4 x 13.5 mm and weighs 260g. TENAA lists black as the only color which seems fair enough. Surely, looks are the least important feature of a phone like this.

With its TENAA certification out of the way, the Hisense P9 should arrive anytime soon.

