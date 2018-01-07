Nokia 6 (2018) Gets Android Oreo & Support for Google Play

The Nokia 6 (2018) is the first of the Nokia Android smartphones for 2018 just like its predecessor last year. Announced on Friday, January 5, the new phone comes with Android Nougat out of the box instead of Oreo.

New reports say that after booting up the Nokia 6 (2018) for the first time, you get hit with an update. This update, thankfully, brings Android Oreo and all its goodness.

You may be wondering why they didn’t just ship it with it. The only possible explanation is that it wasn’t ready yet before units were shipped to major distributors and resellers.

That is not the only news about the new smartphone. Since this is the Chinese variant, it is not far fetched to think that Google services are not installed. The phone still doesn’t come with Google services but it has optional support to install it saving you the stress of trying to unlock the bootloader to do so. All you have to do is download the Google Play store APK file and install it on your device.

The first-gen Nokia 6 didn’t have the above feature when it launched but got it in July with the month’s security patch update. The advantage this brings is for those living outside China who plan to order a unit ahead of its global release.

READ MORE: Nokia 7 Arriving in India Later This Month, European Countries to Receive in February

The Nokia 6 (2018) brings a number of new features while keeping some old ones. The display is still a 5.5” 1080p panel, battery remains 3000mAh and cameras remain the same (16MP rear and 8MP for selfies. New features include a completely revamped design, a more powerful Snapdragon 630 processor, Nokia OZO audio, and bothie feature.

(Source)