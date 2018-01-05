Nokia 7 Arriving in India Later This Month, European Countries to Receive in February

In October 2017, HMD Global had launched the Nokia 7 in the home country of China. Since then the smartphone has been exclusively available in China. Fresh information suggests that the smartphone will be soon available in other countries from this month.

One of the readers of the Nokia Power User has revealed that the customer care department of Amazon has confirmed to him that the Nokia 7 will be debuting in India in the last week of this month and it will be exclusively available through Amazon India.

To confirm on the aforementioned information, the publication contacted its retail sources and came to know that the Nokia 7 will be landing in India by the end of this month. There is no information available on the pricing of the phone, but it is expected that it will be priced around Rs. 20,999.

Read More: Nokia 6 (2018): Specs, Price, Release & More (What To Expect) [UPDATED]

It has been also found that the HMD Global is planning to sell the Nokia 7 in European countries by February. Quick Mobile, a Romanian retailer has already listed the Nokia 7 on its website. The retailer is selling the smartphone for 325 euros (~$392) along with 24-month warranty. It will be available in the country starting from Jan. 17.

Nokia 7 is the first Android smartphone from HMD Global to come with an elegant glass rear that is flanked with 7000-series aluminum frame. It is also the first Nokia branded phone to be powered by Snapdragon 630 chipset. It is available in China in RAM options like 4 GB and 6 GB. It has a native storage of 64 GB and it also includes a microSD card slot. It has a 5.2-inch display that supports full HD resolution and is packed with a 3,000mAh battery that carries support for 18w fast charging.

(source 1, 2|via)