Praetorian Guard or Stormtrooper: OnePlus 5T Sandstone White and Lava Red Goes on Sale Tomorrow

OnePlus may not be releasing the OnePlus 5T Star Wars limited edition in China but you can purchase the Sandstone White and Lava Red variants on the official site tomorrow.

While both variants lack any Star Wars branding, both colors can be attributed to the popular franchise. The OnePlus 5T Lava Red does share the same shade as that of the Elite Praetorian Guards of Supreme Leader Snoke in The last Jedi. The OnePlus 5T Sandstone White on the other hand gives off a Stormtrooper vibe.

Both variants will go on sale tomorrow priced at ¥3499 (~$539) on Jingdong and OnePlus.cn at 10:00 AM local time.

The OnePlus 5T Sandstone White and Lava Red both have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The rest of their specs are the same as the 6GB + 64GB Midnight Black variant.

READ MORE: OnePlus Resumes Oreo-Based Oxygen OS 5.0 Roll Out For OnePlus 5

There is a 6.01” FHD+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 835 processor, and a 3300mAh battery. Front camera is a f/2.0 16MP sensor and there is a 16MP + 20MP dual camera combo on the rear.

(Source)