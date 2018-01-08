360 N6 Pro & N6 Look More Beautiful In New Titanium Silver & Blue Glass Colors

A couple of days back, Chinese tech giant 360 Mobiles revealed that it would add a Bright Silver variant for the N6 Pro and also that it would introduce a Blue variant to the lineup of its latest 360 N6 model. The phone maker has now unveiled the two new colour variants namely a Titanium Silver colour variant for the N6 Pro and a Blue Glass variant for the 360 N6.

The new colour variants, one apiece, add some freshness to the already superb latest 360 N6 series models.The two new models will be available for pre-orders on Tuesday but their prices are still undisclosed. Apart from the new paint jobs, their specification is consistent with those of the regular models launched earlier.

The 360 N6 and N6 Pro has as their major highlight, a full-screen design which is undoubtedly the trend for 2017 smartphones and is expected to continue trending this year. The N6 packs an all-metal body and the display is a 5.93-inch full-screen with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels (FHD+) and 18:9 aspect ratio. There is no capacitive button at the front which means it utilises on-screen controls which are as a result of the full-screen design. At the rear, there is a single camera centrally positioned. Just under the camera sits the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

On the other hand, the 360 N6 Pro features a 5.99-inch screen with the popular 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2160 x 1080 resolution. The bezels have been cut to make way for the screen, resulting in a phone with an 84.5% screen-to-body ratio. The device packs Qualcomm’s super mid-ranger, the Snapdragon 660 processor, a more than capable processor that should handle anything you throw at it. The N6 Pro comes in three RAM and ROM configurations. The base version has 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM; there is a 6GB RAM +64GB model, and the high-end version comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. All three models have support for storage expansion.

