HTC U11+ Could Get Red Colour Variant In The Coming Days

In the past months, we have seen a lot of smartphones being offered in red colour, including OnePlus 5T, Xiaomi Mi A1, and Oppo R11s. Now it seems that HTC is also joining the list of such smartphone manufacturers by offering a red colour option for the HTC U11+.

The HTC U11+ has been listed on Aliexpress in red colour option which is currently available on pre-order. According to the listing, the price of the red colour variant will be same as the standard version. The phone was originally launched a couple of months ago in three colour options — Translucent Black, Ceramic Black and Amazing Silver.

The phone features a trendy full-screen display and retains the squeezable frame feature which was first made available on the U11. It flaunts a 6-inch Super LCD-6 display that supports HDR10 and DCI-P3 colour gamut. It has 2880 x 1440 pixels screen resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio, with 78 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 835 processor. It comes in two variants — 4GB RAM with 64GB onboard storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. Both models come with a microSD card slot, allowing users to further expand the storage capacity of the device.

There is a 12-megapixel with a f/1.7 aperture on the rear panel that features 1.4µm pixels, UltraSpeed autofocus, Optical Image Stabiliser (OIS) and dual-LED flash. It also enables 4K video shooting with Hi-Res audio. On the front panel, there is an 8-megapixel camera for taking selfies with f/2.0 aperture that supports an 85-degree field of view and full HD video shooting.

This is the company’s first phone to come pre-loaded with Android 8.0 Oreo that is customized with Sense UI. The Edge Sense feature allows users to squeeze the frame of the phone to access favourite apps, contacts and some settings.

HTC is providing ANC enabled USonic headphones with the phone that can be connected via USB Type-C port. The phone also features BoomSound speakers which are claimed to be 30 percent louder than the ones present on U11. The HTC U11+ is fuelled by a 3,930mAh capacity battery that also supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging technology.

