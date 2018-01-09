HP Refreshes Spectre x360 and Envy x2 Series Of Convertible Laptops At CES 2018

It was impossible not to expect new products from HP at CES 2018, as it’s a tradition every year. This time the company has decided to refresh its two series of 2 in 1 laptops: Spectre x360 and Envy x2, by releasing two new models.

Let’s start with the Spectre x360 as it is the most interesting one. The laptop weighs just 4.6 pounds (about 2 Kg) and it is equipped with a beautiful 4K IPS display with 178-degrees viewing angle. It should be an excellent machine for graphics and multimedia uses, and it will be great even in terms of performances. The new HP Spectre x360 is equipped with quad-core Intel Core 8th gen CPUs and a dedicated AMD Radeon RX Vega video card.

If you choose this convertible you will get 16 GB of RAM and an SSD with a capacity of 512 GB. According to the company, the notebook is able to charge 50% in just 45 minutes. The software side includes AI as well, thanks to Amazon Alexa. The laptop will be on sale starting from March 18 with a price tag of $1369.99 (in the U.S). Besides Spectre x360, a new HP Envy x2 tablet has been unveiled as well. It is a lower end device with Intel Core 7th gen CPUs, and it will also be released in a version with LTE connectivity.

This is just one variant of the HP Envy x2 (2018), there is also another variant which is one of the first Windows tablets with an ARM processor. In case you do not know, the company has already announced a version of this laptop with octa-core Snapdragon 835 chipset, which you can find on many of the best flagship smartphones released in 2017. Would you prefer an ARM-based Windows tablet with an affordable price tag or a tablet with a powerful Intel CPU which is sold at a price of about 1,000 dollars?

