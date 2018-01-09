Lenovo’s Refreshed ThinkPad X1 Lineup Supports Amazon Alexa And Dolby Vision HDR

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Lenovo has announced updated models for its ThinkPad X1 lineup which includes ThinkPad X1 Carbon, X1 Yoga and X1 Tablet. The most interesting feature of the new laptops is the support for Amazon Alexa and Dolby Vision HDR, which we are seeing for the first time on a laptop.

The newly updated ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga comes with Intel‘s 8th-generation Kaby Lake processors, which promises to offer improved performance and battery optimization. Both devices now include the new ThinkShutter webcam cover that’s supposed to protect users from spying.

Both laptops have far-field microphones for enabling Alexa. There is a feature that enables users to wake the laptop up with voice command. It can also be used to play music, get news, control smart home appliances, and more. However, the Alexa won’t be available on the X1 machines at launch. Instead, it will be introduced with a software update sometime in the first half of this year.

Another feature — Dolby Vision HDR is a first for a laptop and is capable of pushing up to 500 nits of brightness. Basically, it is a superior HDR experience that provides a broader palette of vibrant colours, greater contrast and brightness. However, this feature will also come later after a software update. And of course, it is dependent on compatible content and services.

Each model comes with universal USB-C charging capability. These laptops also feature a fingerprint reader and an IR camera that work with Windows Hello for added security. The company is offering “Crystal” experience, which is a bloatware free experience inspired by Microsoft Signature laptops.

Along with these laptops, Lenovo also launched X1 Tablet — marking the third-generation of the tablet. It features a 13-inch 3K HDR display which is compatible with HDR2. It comes with an optional LTE-A support and an improved full-function ThinkPad keyboard experience.

The tablet is now running Intel’s new 8th-generation Core processors and comes with an improved Lenovo Pen Pro stylus that supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. The device supports facial recognition via IR camera and claims to be offering all-day battery life.

The new ThinkPad X1 Carbon and Yoga are going on sale this month, with a starting price of $1,709 and $1,889 respectively. On the other hand, the X1 Tablet will be available for purchase from March for $1,599.