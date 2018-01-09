Apple iPhone SE 2 May Debut in June at WWDC 2018, Likely to Support Wireless Charging

Apple is reportedly working on a successor phone for the 4-inch iPhone SE smartphone that it had launched March 2016. Recent reports have revealed that the Cupertino company may unveil the alleged iPhone SE 2 as early as in the first half of this year. According to a leakster from China, the iPhone SE 2 may get unveiled at the Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2018 event in June this year. The leakster also claims that the successor of the iPhone SE will be arriving with a glass rear in order to carry support for wireless charging.

Metal is known does not work well with wireless technology. Hence, in order to provide wireless charging, a smartphone needs to have a glass rear. As of this writing, the iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8 are the only smartphones from Apple that are enabled with wireless charging since they come with glass rear.

In May 2017, the rumor mill had leaked an image that showed the glass back panels for the alleged iPhone SE 2. The image shows that the rear camera and its LED flash are arranged vertically.

Rumors have it that the iPhone SE 2 may house a 4-inch or 4.2-inch display. It may feature the Apple A10 Fusion chipset that powers the iPhone 7 smartphone. The SoC is rumored to be accompanied by 2 GB of RAM. It may arrive in 32 GB and 128 GB storage models. For photography, the iPhone SE 2 may include 12-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel selfie snapper. It will arrive pre-installed with iOS 11.x and it may include a 1,700mAh battery.

Apart from showcasing new versions of the iOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS, Apple had debuted new devices like refreshed iPad Pro models, new iMacs, MacBooks, MacBook Pro and so at the WWDC 2017. Hence, there is a possibility that the Cupertino company may introduce the iPhone SE 2 at WWDC 2018. It is likely to launch with a price tag of around $400. Rumors have it that the smartphone will be manufactured in India.

