Honor 9 Lite With Four Cameras Could Launch In India Later This Month

Honor, the subsidiary of Huawei, has announced that it plans to launch a new smartphone in the Indian market later this month which features dual front cameras as well as dual cameras on the back. While the company didn’t reveal the phone’s name, we expect it to be Honor 9 Lite as the company said that “the next smartphone is tailor-made for the selfie lovers with dual front cameras.”.

The Honor 9 Lite is a stripped-down variant of the Honor 9 and was originally launched in China last month. The company has already launched Honor 9i with four cameras in India in October last year.

The Honor 9 Lite features a 5.65-inch Full HD+ display bearing 2160 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved glass on top. Under the hood, it is powered by a Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor, accompanied by Mali T830-MP2 GPU.

The phone is available in three variants — 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM with 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB onboard storage. It features a dual camera module with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel camera sensors along with an LED flash. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel front-facing camera accompanied by a 2-megapixel shooter for taking selfies.

There is a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone, for added security. Software-wise, the Honor 9 Lite is running Android 8.0 Oreo operating system based EMUI 8.0. The connectivity options include dual-SIM slots, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS. The device is fuelled by a 3,000mAh battery.

The Honor 9 Lite was launched in four colour options — Navy, Seagull Gray, Magic Nightfall and Pearl White. In China, the phone’s pricing starts at 1199 yuan (approximately $182) and we are expecting similar pricing in India too. We will know the phone’s pricing and availability information once it launches in India in the coming weeks.