Phone Bundle Discount On LightInTheBox You Don’t Want To Miss

Looks like smartphone lovers are in for a treat. The international online retail company, LightInTheBox is currently offering a phone bundle discount you don’t want to miss. Let’s delve straight into the details.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

As part of its current phone bundle discount, LightInTheBox is offering a massive 67% discount on Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone, bringing down the handset’s original asking price of $469.71 to just $153.94. You can choose from gray and black color options. It’s worth noting that you pay an additional $8.8 for the black-tinted Redmi Note 4 and as a result, you end up paying $162.74 for this version of the handset.

This discount is available for only 200 pieces so head straight to this link and take advantage of the promo before it comes to an end.

LeTV LeEco Coolpad Cool1 Smartphone

Alternatively, you can go for a gold-tinted LeTV LeEco Coolpad Cool1 smartphone, which is currently up for grabs on LightInTheBox for just $107.50. This is a considerable 40% reduction in the phone’s original asking price of $180.49.

The aforesaid version of the LeEco Coolpad Cool1 smartphone comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It sports a 5.5-inch display and is backed by a robust 4060mAh battery. Click here to buy it at a heavily discounted price.



The other variant of LeTV LeEco Coolpad Cool1 smartphone that has 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal memory is also available at a discounted price on LightInTheBox. While the phone’s original asking price is $189.99, you can now get your hands on it by shelling out just $113.16, thanks to LightInTheBox phone bundle discount.

This 4GB+32GB RAM/ROM variant of LeEco Coolpad Cool1 is available in two color options including golden and silver. You’d pay an additional $2.43 for the silver-tinted handset. In other words, the silver version of the LeEco Coolpad Cool1 smartphone is available for $115.59 on Banggood. Click here to buy this variant of the phone before the promo ends.

HOMTOM S8

The HOMTOM S8 smartphone sports a large 5.7-inch IPS, HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels at 282.45 PPI (pixel per inch). Moreover, it is powered by MediaTek MT6750T, 64-bit processor.

Three color variants of this Android-powered 4G smartphone including silver, blue and black are currently available on LightInTheBox at a discounted price. All three aforesaid color options are available bearing a discounted price tag of just $132.05.



This is a massive 60% price cut on HOMTOM S8’s original selling price of $326.88. You can too take advantage of this promo before it ends by heading straight to this link.

DOOGEE MIX 2

Last but definitely not least, the site is offering a considerable 60% off on the original $478.54 asking price of DOOGEE MIX 2 4G smartphone. You can now get your hands on blue, golden or black-hued DOOGEE MIX 2 smartphone by shelling out only$189.04.



However, since this promo is valid only on limited pieces, buyers are advised to visit this link without wasting time and take advantage of the massive 60% discount on DOOGEE MIX 2 before the promo comes to an end.