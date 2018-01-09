LG G7 Launch Pushed to March Followed by Market Release in April, Claims Report

LG had released a lot of information on the various features of the LG G6 smartphone before unveiling it at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 event in February last year. However, there is hardly any information available on the specs and features of the upcoming successor phone for the LG G6. According to The Investor, the South Korean company will not be unveiling its next flagship phone at the MWC 2018. Citing information received from a South Korean telecom official, the publication has reported that the LG G7 will be unveiled in March and it will be made available for buying in April this year.

LG is known for releasing its G series flagship phones with the latest chipset. However, last year, instead of powering the LG G6 with the Snapdragon 835, it had to settle with Snapdragon 821 chipset for it because Samsung had acquired the initial stocks of SD835 for its Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones.

Now that the successor of the LG G6 is expected to debut a bit late, it is speculated that the company wants to power it with the Snapdragon 845. The upcoming Galaxy S9 and S9+ are also rumored to be powered by the same chipset.

In November 2017, Hwang Jeong-hwan was appointed as the president and CEO of LG mobile communications. It appears that he has a new strategy for the company as he is reportedly thinking about rebranding the G series flagship phones. Reports have also revealed that the company is yet to decide a name for the successor of LG G6.

Apart from the Snapdragon 845, the upcoming G series flagship phone is expected to feature FullVision OLED display that offers 18:9 aspect ratio. It is rumored to arrive with an iris identification feature for unlocking the handset.

