Huawei Mate 10 Pro Porsche Design Will Rival with iPhone X in the U.S. with $1,225 Pricing

Huawei has also unveiled the special edition Mate 10 Pro Porsche Design smartphone alongside the Mate 10 Pro phone in the U.S. during its keynote at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018. The Mate 10 Pro Porsche Design will be so available for buying in the country alongside the Mate 10 Pro starting from next month.

The unlocked Huawei Mate 10 Pro Porsche Design smartphone with 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage is priced at $1,225 for the U.S. markets. The 64 GB and 256 GB iPhone X are respectively available with $999 and $1,149 pricing in the U.S.

The smartphone will be releasing on Feb. 18 in the U.S. and it will be available through retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Microsoft. It will be also coming to the Porsche Design Store by the end of February. The package of the Mate 10 Pro Porsche Design will include a pair of headphones, two cables for charging, a home and car Super charger and a leather case made by Montblanc, a German-based luxury company.

Read More: Honor View 10, the AI Focused Smartphone Introduced in the U.S. at CES 2018

The Mate 10 Pro Porsche Design will be available exclusively in Diamond Black color in the U.S. It sports a premium appeal thanks to curved unibody glass chassis that has vertical stripes on it. The handset features Porsche Design branding at the front. Also, the handset is running on a custom UI flavored Android 8.0 Oreo.

As far as the hardware of the smartphone is concerned, it includes the same specs that are found on the Mate 10 Pro. The 6-inch AMOLED screen of the phone supports 18:9 aspect ratio and FHD+ resolution. The Kirin 970 SoC that is coupled with a dedicated AI chip is present under its hood. It lacks a microSD card slot.

The backside of the phone has Leica branded 12-megapixel + 20-megapixel dual camera system. The front panel features a selfie snapper of 8-megapixeI. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Like the Mate 10 Pro, it includes a SuperCharge fast charging technology enabled 4,000mAh battery.