Huawei Announces Mate 10 Pro’s U.S. Arrival with $799 Pricing; Gal Gadot Signed Up as Brand Ambassador

Huawei has confirmed during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 that the Huawei Mate 10 Pro flagship smartphone will be available in the U.S. starting from the next month. It won’t be available through the local carriers of the U.S., but it can be bought through popular retailers in the country.

Previous reports had suggested that the Huawei Mate 10 Pro would be available through AT&T and Verizon in the U.S. However, AT&T has reportedly canceled the deal of carrying the Mate 10 Pro. There is no update from Verizon on it which also indicates that it won’t be carrying the flagship phone.

However, the unlocked Huawei Mate 10 Pro that will be releasing next month in the U.S. would be compatible with GSM networks like AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket, MetroPCS, Simple Mobile and Tracfone.

Customers can avail the unlocked Mate 10 Pro through Amazon, Best Buy, Microsoft, New Egg and B&H with a price tag of $799. The pre-orders for the smartphone will start on Feb. 4 and its shipments will begin on Feb. 18. It will be available in color choices like Mocha Brown, Black and Midnight Blue. Those who pre-order the Mate 10 Pro will be provided with $150 gift-care rebate from any of the aforementioned retailers.

The Mate 10 Pro has an impressive Leica branded 12-megapixel + 20-megapixel rear-mounted dual camera setup and it is equipped with a dedicated AI chip for handling AI tasks. It features a 6-inch AMOLED display that supports 18:9 aspect ratio and FHD+ resolution. The U.S. will be receiving only the Mate 10 Pro variant that has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage.

The device lacks a microSD card slot. It has a selfie camera of 8-megapixel. It runs on EMUI 8.0 flavored Android 8.0 Oreo and its 4,000mAh battery is equipped with SuperCharge fast charging technology.

The special edition Mate 10 Pro Porsche Design will be also heading to the U.S. next month. During the Huawei’s event at CES 2018, the company did not confirm whether the Huawei Mate 10 will be also arriving in the U.S.

Huawei has also announced that “Wonder Woman” actress will be its official brand ambassador in the U.S. In the absence of support from local carriers, the company will be banking on the star power of the Israeli actress for credibility and exposing its devices to wider audience.

