You Can Now Purchase Accessories For The Essential Phone On The Official Site

EssentialNews

by Habeeb Onawole ago 0

Yesterday, Essential took to Twitter to announce that it now sells accessories for its phone. Prior to the announcement, if you wanted to purchase a replacement accessory for your phone, you had to settle for those made by third parties.

The inventory on the online shop not only includes standard accessories like the $39 27W fast charger with braided USB cable and the $15 USB-C to 3.5mm audio jack connector, but also some new accessories.

There are two USB-C earphones – the Earphones|HD with high-res audio for $99 and the Earphones|Mini for $49. Both earphones support USB Audio Class 2, work with a Mac or PC, and have a multi-function button for controlling music playback, answering calls, and activating Google Assistant. They are also tangle free and come with a custom-built hard shell case.

 

Essential also lists a few other accessories as coming soon such as a carrying case for the 360° camera which comes in black and red, and a fast charge phone dock.

