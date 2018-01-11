You Can Now Purchase Accessories For The Essential Phone On The Official Site

Yesterday, Essential took to Twitter to announce that it now sells accessories for its phone. Prior to the announcement, if you wanted to purchase a replacement accessory for your phone, you had to settle for those made by third parties.

The inventory on the online shop not only includes standard accessories like the $39 27W fast charger with braided USB cable and the $15 USB-C to 3.5mm audio jack connector, but also some new accessories.

There are two USB-C earphones – the Earphones|HD with high-res audio for $99 and the Earphones|Mini for $49. Both earphones support USB Audio Class 2, work with a Mac or PC, and have a multi-function button for controlling music playback, answering calls, and activating Google Assistant. They are also tangle free and come with a custom-built hard shell case.

Essential also lists a few other accessories as coming soon such as a carrying case for the 360° camera which comes in black and red, and a fast charge phone dock.

